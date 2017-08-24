Trials for selection of Pak development hockey team

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan development hockey team for the

tour of Oman will be named here tomorrow (Friday), following one-day

trials at the Johar Town hockey stadium.

The 18-member squad will be picked from the thirty camp probables,

who have been imparted six days training,” said camp commandant, former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Muhammad Usman while talking to APP on Thursday.

Pakistan team will be playing five match series against Oman from

September 9-15.

He said the best possible efforts were made to impart training in the

short duration camp which is being attended by players from the national junior team, Pakistan White and Pakistan senior camp.

“These players are the future of Pakistan hockey and some of them are so

talented that they can be inducted in the national senior team based

on their natural hockey talent and potential,” said Usman who is one of

the coach of the team.

Pakistan Hockey Federation has detailed four former hockey captains

for the build up of the team including coaches, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Saqlain and Rehan Butt. Mnasoor Ahmad is the manager of the team.

Usman praised the contribution of the team officials for blending the team into a balanced combination.

“We knew the potential of the camp probables as they are not new to us

and we will be forwarding our recommendations to the selection committee regarding selection of the players,” he added.

The PHF selection committee headed by former Olympians, Hasan Sardar and

Ayaz Mehmood and Musadaq Hussain as its members will watch the players in action during the trials.

Usman said the tour of Oman will give necessary practice to the team

members besides exposing the junior players to competitive hockey.

“The tour is beneficial for both sides (Pakistan and Oman), as Oman is

preparing the team for Asia Cup to be held in October,” he said adding

“With five match series we will be able to evaluate the progress and performance of our players.”

He said the best way to lift hockey out of present gloom is to pay

special attention at the grass-roots hockey and grooming of junior

players.

“We have to create a pool of junior players in order to infuse fresh

blood in our senior team which is only possible if the junior team is trained on modern lines by arranging its foreign tours as no international hockey is taking place in Pakistan due to security concerns,” he asserted.

Rehan and Saqlain also endorsed the views of Usman and called for

forming at least two junior teams to widen the pool of players.

“We have to work hard on junior players who are rich in talent and we

have to prepare players for specialized positions in order to find timely replacements of the senior players,” they added.