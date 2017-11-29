Trials for selection of disabled cricket team

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):Trials for the selection of Faisalabad region disabled cricket team will be held on December 3 at Saeed Ajmal international cricket academy Faisalabad.

The trials will be held under the supervision of PCB’s head

coach of Faisalabad region,Tanvir Shoukat and captain of the team Wasif ur Rehman.

The selected team will take part in the national disabled cricket championship whose dates and venue will be announced soon.

Meanwhile trials for the selection of Hyderabad region disabled cricket team will be held on December 4 at Government Degree college Latifabad, Hyderabad.

Former first class cricketers Iqbal Malik, Arshad Navaid and

Iqbal Shaikh will conduct trials.