Tremendous potential exists to increase trade volume: Nigerian HC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):Nigeria and Pakistan enjoy excellent cordial relations and both countries have tremendous potential

to increase bilateral trade from the existing level, Nigerian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Maj Gen (retd) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi said Tuesday in a meeting with President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI)

Zahid Latif Khan here.

The High Commissioner said that there is wide scope for promoting trade in oil and gas, pharmaceutical, textile, minerals and mining, shipping, agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

He underlined the objective of his visit to RCCI and said that Nigeria and Pakistan have identical problems and history. No doubt they are enjoying good cordial relations for the last many years but these relations could not be translated into economic term due to different reasons.

Trade volume between the two countries is very low and it is need of the hour to further enhance bilateral

trade ties. he added.

Speaking on the occasion President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan said that Pakistan and Nigeria enjoy

extremely cordial economic and political relations at all international forums including members of D-8 forum and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He said that business community of both sides should interact on regular basis and exchange of trade

delegations must be made on monthly basis to create friendly atmosphere between the two communities.