Tremendous potential exists to increase Pak-France trade: Diplomat

RAWALPINDI, Jan 2 (APP): France and Pakistan enjoy excellent trade relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade, Philippe Fouet, head of economic department of French Embassy, said on Monday.

He was speaking during a meeting here with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Raja Amir Iqbal.

The diplomat said the Pakistani business community should ensure maximum exports to France and other European Union countries through France by taking full advantage of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus status.

Philippe said his country was facilitating Pakistani traders and businessmen for boosting bilateral trade as wide scope existed for promoting trade in the fields of fisheries, minerals, defence production and energy.

The RCCI President said trade volume between France and Pakistan was very low despite having big potential. He called for exploring possible opportunities for foreign direct investment and joint ventures in the upcoming China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).