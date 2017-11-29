Tremendous potential exists for increasing Pak-Portugal trade volume: Envoy

RAWALPINDI, Nov 29 (APP):Portugal and Pakistan, which enjoy excellent trade relations, have tremendous potential to further increase their bilateral trade, Dr Joao Paulo Marques Sabido Costa, Chargé D’affaires of Portugal said on Wednesday.

The envoy was speaking to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Zahid Latif Khan during his visit

to the RCCI.

He said the Pakistani business community should ensure maximum exports to Portugal and other European Union and African countries through Portugal by taking full advantage of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus status.

He said Portugal has offered a golden visa programme to attract investment in real estate sector and Pakistani investors

should take benefit of this program. He said Portugal has Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with many countries and by investing in Portugal. Pakistani investors can promote exports to Europe, Africa, Canada and other regions,adding RCCI should form a

delegation for Portugal to explore new business opportunities, he added.

Dr Joao Paulo said being a hi-tech country, Portugal was ready to assist and provide technology and machinery to Pakistan in many sectors including agriculture, textile, marble, water resources, building and constructions.

On the occasion, RCCI President said Portugal should enhance the import of Pakistani products including pharmaceutical, marble, gems and stones, textiles, garments, surgical instruments, sports goods, leather products, fruits & vegetables and other products to extend full benefits of GSP Plus to Pakistan.