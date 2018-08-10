Tree plantation drive launched at ARC to celebrate Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, Aug 10 (APP):As part of Independence Day celebration in productive manner, a tree plantation drive was launched at Autism Resource Centre (ARC) here on Friday, where neuro developmental disorders (Autistic) children planted saplings with an aim to make greener Pakistan.

Dressed in green shirts, the special children actively participated in the plantation campaign

and planted various fruit, flower – bearing saplings within their school premises.

They also sang the national anthem and prayed for the country’s prosperity and

saplings they planted.

“This (trees) is nature, we have to take care of it, otherwise we all sink,” said Director ARC, Ghazal Nadeem while talking to APP.

People should take more such activities at individual and collective levels and dispense

their national obligation to meet challenges of the climate change and air

pollution, Ghazal added.

Mamoon, an autistic child said that this is our home country and if special children like

us are making efforts to make our homeland green then why other children cannot

come forward to play their role in achieving the target to make the country

pollution free.