Treasury benches term budget pro-poor, growth-oriented; opposition criticizes specific budgetary steps

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):The Senators from the treasury benches Thursday termed the federal budget for the financial

year 2018-19 as balanced, pro-poor and growth-oriented whilst the opposition criticized it as

anti-poor, anti-labour.

Resuming debate on the federal budget, Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League

(Functional)Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah said the country’s growth was low, inflation was high,

foreign exchange reserves were minimal and budget deficit was higher when the government

of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz took over in 2013.

He said economic indicators had registered significant improvement during the tenure of

incumbent government. Agriculture sector development was specially focused during the tenure

of the incumbent government, he added.

He said that for the first time, agriculture sector growth had witnessed 3.8 percent growth

ratio while production of main crops including rice, sugarcane, wheat had also increased.

“The production targets of wheat, cotton had been achieved due to steps taken by the

government,” he added.

He said Pakistan has exported wheat for the first time in history, however, he lamented

that sugarcane farmers had not been given the announced price of the product.

He suggested to strengthen and streamline Pakistan Agriculture Research Council.

He also appreciated the higher allocation of Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme

and steps taken by the government for the improvement of law and order situation in the

country.

He suggested the government to decrease taxes on poultry industry and livestock.

Chaudhary Tanvir Khan congratulated the finance team for announcing such a

pro-people budget in difficult time.

He said he has forwarded 23 recommendations to finance committee and hoped that at

least his 17 recommendations would be incorporated in the final budget recommendations to

be forwarded to the National Assembly by Senate for implementation.

Deploring outburst during finance minister’s budget speech in the National Assembly, he

said the behavior of opposition was deplorable and condemnable.

Tanvir Khan said that law and order situation has registered marked improvement in the

country during the last five years and credit must be given to former Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif on the accomplishment.

He said that the credit of eliminating loadshedding and starting mega development projects

goes to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Chaudhary Tanvir said that due respect should be given to the leaders, who had worked hard

for the development of the country. He said like Charter of Democracy, a charter of economy should

also be signed for country’s progress.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Samina Saeed termed the budget anti-poor and anti labour.

She said it was unfortunate that budget had been presented without announcing the National Finance

Commission (NFC) Award.

She claimed that additional burden had been put on the poor segments of the society.

She also criticized the federal government for not focusing on the education and health

sector.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen said that the present

government had no moral justification to present federal budget.

He also criticized the government for announcing tax amnesty scheme. Nothing had been announced

in the budget for the benefit of middle class, he added.

He claimed figures mentioned in the budget document had no relation with reality.

Participating in Budget debate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said there was no need to announce the federal budget as presenting budget is breach of the privilege on the incoming Parliament.

He criticized the government for not announcing the National Finance Commission Award (NFC). Development funds had been slashed by 20 percent. He termed budget anti- labor and people-enemy. “Minimum wages of the labor had not been increased

by the government,” he added.

Rabbani also criticized increasing levy on petroleum products announced by the government in the federal budget. It was unfortunate that 18th amendment had been roll backed by the government.

He said that the government had not allocated enough funds for the education and health sectors.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Brig. (R) John Kenneth Williams said that no relief had been announced for commonman in

the budget. “This budget is not catering the requirements of the majority of the people in the country,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nauman Wazir Khattak said that nothing had been announced in the budget for the

masses.

He suggested the government to announce 3 percent funds in the National Finance Commission Award for FATA.

Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (F) Molvi Faiz Muhammad said wealth should be distributed among the masses as per Islamic

teachings.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fida Muhammad rejected the budget as nothing had been announced in it for poor.

He said the budget is not people friendly.