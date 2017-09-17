Trash-free beaches must for environmental, human health

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Federal Climate Change Minister,

Senator Mushahidullah Khan Sunday said that empowering people to

take an active role in the preservation and cleaning up of oceans

was critical for conservation of the ocean resources and for the

economic, food and environmental services these water bodies.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness among the

common public about the environmental issues.

“We must realize the unprecedented significance of raising

public awareness at all levels about environmental and health

benefits of keeping our coastal beaches trash-free and checking

contamination of oceans,” the Minister said in a statement issued

here.

The Coastal Cleanup Day is commemorated every year on

September 16 worldwide including in Pakistan.

The coastal cleanup day was established by the Ocean

Conservancy, an organization that work to help protect the ocean

from the challenges it faces every year.

It serve as a voice for the ocean, speaking globally of the

issues in collaboration with different national, regional and

international organizations and lobby with each to ask governments,

media to join the global voice or call for keep the beaches keen,

beautiful and uncontaminated for trash free ocean.

He said that ‘Coastal Cleanup Day was a chance to make a real

difference and take initiatives to clean up coastal beaches of trash

and motivate others to do the same’.

The minister said that the coastal cleanup and beautification

event must be tapped as an opportunity to transform behaviorist

towards cleaner, healthier ocean waters and coastal surroundings.

“We must keep playing our part to beaches free from trash,

particularly plastic trash like straws, empty beverage bottles tea

cups and plastic bags to help reduce the amount of garbage that gets

into the ocean by hauling it away. he said

He was of the view that local governments and non-governmental

environmental conservation organizations should be approached to get

tips and techniques to help all be more conscientious about our

living style and the negative impacts it casts on the oceans.

He expressed his serious concern about the way the ocean and

the ocean resources are being ruthlessly polluted to the complete

disadvantage of the environment, oceans and humans lives.

Mushahidullah Khan said every year millions of gallons of

untreated waste-water flows into oceans and tons of garbage winds up

in these water bodies, as a result over 60 percent of it being

plastic material.

“Plastics especially last a very long time in the ocean, and

according to estimates of environmental organizations some 50,000

individual pieces of plastic litter for every square mile of ocean.

Besides, plastics are very lethal to marine life, which lead

to deaths of more than a million birds and over 100,000 seals,

turtles, and whales, and a huge number of fish in our oceans

globally,” he added.