Training workshop on ‘poetry’ starts for new emerging writers

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): A three-day workshop on ‘Poetry’ for

new emerging writers started here at Pakistan Academy of Letters

(PAL) on Tuesday.

A renowned poet Arshad Mehmood Nashad is conducting this

workshop as an instructor. The duration would be from 10:00 am to

5:00 pm daily.

“The training workshops would definitely be a source of

encouragement and guidance for new emerging writers,” said

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio.

He said that the second workshop regarding “Fiction” (Novel,

Criticism, Short Story) would be from July 18-20, in which Arshad

Waheed, Dr. Najeeba Arif and Dr. Ravish Nadeem would provide the

guidance to the youngster.

The third workshop would be from July 25-27 on “Drama” (TV,

Stage, Radio) and Ali Akbar Abbas would conduct this workshop, at

the end of the workshops the participants would be awarded with

certificate.

Dr. Qasim Bughio said that emerging writers from other cities

can also participate in the workshops, adding that PAL would favor

them while providing its Writers’ caf‚ at discounted rates for

accommodation as well there is no registration fee to participate in the workshops.