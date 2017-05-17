Training programme for Pak-Afghan documentary makers announced

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): For the first time ever, documentary makers from Pakistan and Afghanistan would work together with professional trainers to produce state-of-the-art documentaries on human rights issues in a training programme to be held in July in Karachi.

The objective of this training programme was to provide a platform to Pakistani and Afghan documentary-makers to promote human rights and peace building and to enhance dialogue among media professional of the two countries, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Documentaries produced during this programme would be broadcasted on radio and TV as well as documentary festivals across the world. This was a joint initiative of Foundation Hirondelle, the Centre for Excellence in Journalism, International Film Festival and Forum of Human Rights and the United Nation Information Centre and was funded by the Embassy of Switzerland to Pakistan.

The two-week residential training would be held at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism, Karachi, from 17-28 July.

Transportation, lodging and training fees were covered so this was a highly competitive opportunity. Application forms could be downloaded from the website of the UN Information Centre, Islamabad.

In his comments Marc P. George, Ambassador of Switzerland in Pakistan said: “The Swiss government is proud to offer this unique opportunity to enhance dialogue and professional relations between young Pakistani and Afghan documentary makers by developing common projects with the support of professionals.”

Kamal Siddiqi, Director Centre for Excellence in Journalism said:

“We are happy to host such an exercise. It is our aim to make CEJ a regional Centre for excellence in Journalism and we are excited at the prospect of having journalists from Afghanistan and Pakistan come together and collaborate in this manner at our state-of-the-art facilities. Such an initiative will help build bridges of understanding between our two countries and we hope to conduct more such exercises in the future too.”

Caroline Vuillemin, CEO Fondation Hirondelle said:

“This training is an exciting opportunity to marry capacity building and production for the participants. The Fondation Hirondelle experts are confident that the mixed team will bring new angles and rich inputs to the stories for unique documentaries.”

Vittorio Cammarota, Director UN Information Centre said:

“It is a ground-breaking project which will empower documentary makers from Pakistan and Afghanistan to build peaceful relations while promoting human rights. Participants in the training will have an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their work in international platforms.”