Training of Pakistan’s Haleema at World Cycling Center Korean Satellite in full swing

PESHAWAR, May 02 (APP):Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haleema Ghayoor of Pakistan is under rigorous training in the International Cycling Union World Cycling Center Korea Satellite, based near Yeongju in South Korea.

Talking exclusively, Haleema Ghayoor, a national gold medalist, is currently in Korea on 50-day training program introduced by the World Cycling Center Korea Satellite since 2013 for the prominent cyclists of Asian riders and their coaches.

Hameela’s Pakistani coach Mishba Mushtaq is also under training there. Both the female cyclists were sent by Pakistan Cycling Federation under an 8-year long agreement. The WCC has so far delivered 2 to 3 residential camps a year for invited Asian riders, and their coaches. The Center has completed 10 camps over the 4 years and had trained 50 plus coaches, over a 100 riders, from over 40 different nations. Riders have ranged from regional level to riders competing at World Championships.

There is two type of Camps – Camp-1 under WCC-KS Program comprising 1-50 day camp for elite male and female riders (road and track focus) and Camp 2-50 day camp for junior riders (road and track focus).

The camps are based at Yeongju Keirin school, where we have the use of two velodromes, an Olympic standard weight lifting facility, a 2km closed road circuit, a roller room as well as Watt bikes as well as a quiet road network, with varied terrains and a partially closed 2km runway.

Talking to APP when contacted, Haleema said that she is working currently alongside some of the best coaches and cycling experts in Korea, in the build up to major international cycling events. This is a really exciting time for Asian cycling, as South Korea, working in partnership with the UCI, aims to increase the level of competitive cycling across the continent and Pakistan is among them, so good luck for the cyclists from Pakistan to have this standard of training free of cost.

He said that the benefits of the performance coaching and other features are more important regarding the present day training. She said having trained around a 1,000 cycling coaches for British Cycling and the UCI WCC, and in combination with doctoral research in exercise physiology, offered a unique perspective upon the performance coaching landscape.

Thus, I am able to draw upon an array of experiences and expertise to be able to effectively progress riders from beginner to Continental and World level cyclists. I do not offer stock training plans, but take the time to develop my cycling as a whole, she added.

“Significant limitations to progression are often no so much to do with fine tuning physical development, but more frequently associated with confidence and having a belief to succeed,” she said, adding “organizational, technical and tactical limitations do equally impinge progression.” “I mean a

structured plan is only the tip of the iceberg with regard to the support needed for many riders to consistently progress,” she remarked.

“Actually things are here absolutely perfect, fetching is the sporting gear that are in use from different training either in the field of physical fitness, endurance or speed and control are concerned,” she disclosed. Secretary General PCF Syed Azhar Ali Shah thank to Chayol Koo, President,

South Korean Cycling Federation and Secretary, Sung Joo KIM for facilitating Pakistan male female cyclists.

To generate a culture where I can get training as rider and I can keep my strength in an appropriate manner and the support and guidance from the coaches to hand to progress effectively. When contacted coach Mr. Chester lauded the way Haleem is getting his point during three different sessions – morning, afternoon and evening.

“I am really pleased with the way the riders I am working with have performed and progressive with every day passing. Most goals set at the start are achieved by the end, and it’s incredible to see how a rider can develop over the course of each season. As a coach seeing success across the range of individuals I am currently working with is inspiring and also gives me confidence that what I am doing is highly effective,” Mr. Chester said.

He said: “One to one coaching involves working specifically with individual, or teams or riders to help them achieve their cycling goals.” “Riders are provided with ongoing training plans, and support,

personally tailored to enable them to meet the technical, tactical, physical and psychological demands of the events or goals they are targeting,” he added.

To coach a rider effectively, it is important to maintain regular contact, ideally this would be face to face meetings and opportunities for the coach to observe a rider race and or train, although this is not always practical with riders’ lifestyle constraints, he said, adding “so I also use a range of communication methods to ensure communication between coach and rider is easy and fluid.”