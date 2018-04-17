Training camp of Pakistan cricket team to start on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Training camp of Pakistan cricket team for the Ireland and England tour will start at Gaddafi stadium Lahore on Wednesday (April 18).

The national team will depart on Monday. They will play one Test against Ireland and two Tests against England.

Chief selector Pakistan cricket team also expressed the hope that the national team will perform better during tour, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the schedule, the players would undergo physical training in the morning sessions

and would work on their batting, bowling and fielding skills in the afternoon at the Gaddafi Stadium.