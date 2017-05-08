Training an effective tool for improvement, quality of work: NAB Chief

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was focusing on capacity building of its Investigation Officers (IOs) and Prosecutors and considers their training on modern lines as an effective tool for overall improvement and maintaining quality of work.

Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said this while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review latest progress on training plan for its IOs and Prosecutors.

The training is being imparted at all respective Regional Bureaus, he said.

During the meeting, it was informed that two-week Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop was conducted here for 18 IOs and seven Prosecutors of different Regional Bureaus.

After the training, an assessment written test is also conducted.

It was informed that in 2016, four refresher courses of two-week duration were conducted in which 529 Investigation Officers/Case Officers (COs) attended.

Two refresher courses for Prosecutors were conducted of two-week duration in which 67 Prosecutors attended in 2016 and three Inter-Regional Trainings were conducted in 2016 of one week duration in which 87 officers/IOs/COs attended.

It was further informed that six Capacity Building Courses for officers/IOs/Case Officers were conducted of two-day duration in 2016 and 28 in Land Training Courses were availed in collaboration with Foreign Agencies i.e. Australian Federal Police, British High Commission, Asian Development Bank and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

As many as 125 NAB officers from Regional NAB’s attended these training courses in 2016.

It was further informed that 21 Training Courses were offered by Academies of other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), government

departments and were availed in 2016 in which 62 NAB Officers/IOs/COs attended. It was informed that besides training of NAB IOs/Prosecutors,

NAB availed 42 training for its secretaries, managerial and

administrative staff from local training institutes like Secretariat Training Institute, Islamabad and Pakistan Manpower Institute etc

in which 87 officials participated.

The meeting was informed that training programme for the year 2017 was prepared in light of regional feedback and input of experts from other LEAs which was presented for consideration to competent authority for approval.

Course Contents were revised/improved and IO’s refresher courses were planned and continued weeks on part time basis to ensure 100 per cent participation and to minimize disturbance in routine activities of IOs.

It was informed that during 2017, NAB has planned seven Capacity Building Courses while four Staff Development Courses for officials will continue. Information Technology (IT) training and understanding of Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) have been added this year.

The Chairman, after detailed deliberation and utility of capacity building courses, approved the courses.

So far progress on training courses for the year 2017 is very encouraging.

The Chairman directed that training plan for 2017 should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said NAB has planned to have its own Training Academy on pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy at Islamabad in order to meet the training requirements.