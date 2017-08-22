Trails to select national team for Asian Men’s Netball C’ship on Sep 14

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The open trails for selection of

Pakistan team for participation in Asian Men’s Netball Championship

2017 will be held on September 14 and 15 at Pakistan Sports Board

(PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi.

According to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President

Mudassar Arain the Asian Men’s Netball Championship will be held in

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December 2017, said a press release issued

here.

The PNF would select 20 outstanding players during the two-day

trails and will invite them for National Men’s Netball Training Camp

in October 2017.

PNF had already sent a letter to all affiliated units for open

trails and have also requested them to send their best players for

the trails.

Chairman PNF Zafar Iqbal Awan has nominated a four-member

selection committee for the trails. The selection committee will be

headed by Ajaz ul Haque while members include Muhammad Riaz, Anwar

Ahmed Ansari, Syed Toqeer Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwan.

Besides, Pakistan other teams participating in the event

include Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Sri

Lanka, Maldives, India, Iran, Afghanistan and Japan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had got a Silver

Medal in last Asian Men’s Netball Championship 2016.