Trails for selection of Punjab women hockey teams

LAHORE, May 12 (APP): Punjab women hockey association will hold trails here on May 15 for the selection of its two teams to take part in the 5th Edition of Chief Minister’s Gold Cup Women Hockey Tournament being played from May 17.
“We will be picking our teams on merit from the best available talent to
produce good results in the event “, said Rahat Khan secretary, PWHA while talking to APP on Friday.
