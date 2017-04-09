Trailer of Humayun Saeed’s film released

LAHORE, Apr 9 (APP): The trailer of Humayun Saeed’s film “Main Punjab Nahi Jaon Gi” was released on TV channels and the social media here on Sunday.

Humayun told APP that he was planning to release his film at home and abroad on Eid-ul-Azha.

The actor is the producer of the film as well, as performing in the film a major role.

Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Urwa Hussain and Ahmad Butt played main roles in the film.

While Nadeem Baig is directing the movie and Khalil-ul-Rehman Qammar is the writer of this film.