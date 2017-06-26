Tragedies of Quetta, Parachinar, Bahawalpur turn Eid gloomy: Saad

LAHORE, June 26 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad
Rafique said on Monday that Quetta, Parachinar and Bahawalpur
incidents have turned the happiness of Eidul Fitr gloomy.
Talking to media here at his constituency, he said that
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif felt the pain of the
nation and returned Pakistan by cutting short all his engagements
in London and reached Bahawalpur to share his sympathies with
the bereaved families of the victims of oil tanker incident.
He expressed his apprehension on the attitude of some
politicians who were politiking on dead bodies of the victims.
He said that five burn units were working in Lahore
while on the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party did
not establish a single burn unit in Sindh where it had been
ruling for the last ten years.
Saad said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif soon after the oil tanker incident issued directions
to Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and DG Rescue 1122
Dr Rizwan Naseer to reach the site and supervise the rescue
operation. Pakistan Army also played a significant role in
the rescue operation in Bahawalpur on the direction of Chief
of Army Staff Qamar Javaid Bajwa.
To a question, he said that Child Protection Bureau was a
charity and the Punjab Chief Minister had promoted it for the
welfare of the society.
To another question, he advised PPP chairman Bilawal
Bhutto to make welfare institutions instead of delivering
hollow speeches.
The minister said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was
unable to understand his political statements as he (Imran)
directly joined politics after leaving cricket.
