Traditional marriage ceremony attracts visitors at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Exhibition of Traditional Marriage ceremony here at Lok Mela is attracting large number of visitors at Lok Virsa.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that artists specially arranged traditional marriage ceremony at Lok Mela which has become a popular entertainment for visitors.

She said that Pakistani wedding traditions are a strong reflection of culture with ritual, song, dance, food and dress that have evolved over centuries.

The Lok Mela administration specially arranged two horses to conduct the traditional marriage exhibition.

The groom can be seen riding on a horse with his Sarbala in the local. Thereafter, the groom’s sister ties the Sehra on the groom’s head.

After the completion of Sehrabandi ceremony, those who witness the function give gifts and cash to the boy as a token of good luck.

The artists, exhibiting traditional marriage ceremony, said that the wedding customs and celebrations differ significantly depending on the geographical location as well as the families involved.

However, a typical Pakistani wedding has at least three main customs involving the Henna ceremony (Rasme Henna), the vows or the Nikah which is a part of the actual wedding or Shaadi ceremony and a subsequent Walima offered by the groom’s family.

The visitors lauded Lok Virsa for arranging an exhibition of traditional marriage ceremony.

The foreign visitors also took keen interest in the traditional marriage ceremony at Lok Mela.