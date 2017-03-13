Traditional dance classes started at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): A three-month-long program started here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) aims to train youth in traditional and classical dance of the country.

Students will be trained in body conditioning, basic technique and expressions of Bharatanatyam and contemporary styles.

Renowned dance artists will also delivere lectures on the history of traditional dances and techniques.

The dance classes had a maximum enrolment of 12 students, said an offical of PNCA. The fees for the workshop are Rs4,000 per month per student.

The council hopes to educate amateur artists regarding the art of traditional dances.

The dance classes would continue till June 2, 2017 for three-day a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays).