Traditional Chinese medicine gains wider global acceptance: official

BEIJING, Mar 12 (APP):Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has gained wider acceptance around the world, Wang Guoqiang, head of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said on Monday on the sidelines of China’s ongoing “two sessions”, suggesting putting more quality TCM products in global market.

Countries along the Belt and Road have shown a growing interest in TCM since the initiative was put forward in 2013, Wang said, elaborating that consumers of 183 countries and regions have accessed to TCM products, with 86 of them signing agreements with China to promote TCM.

Wang, also deputy chief of the National Health and Family Planning Commission said in an interview that a total of 17 TCM overseas centers have been set up worldwide and a series of standards in the sector have been created.

He pointed out that a group of cooperation bases has been established to accelerate TCM’s march towards global market as well.

Chinese medicine, alongside martial arts, stood out as representatives of Chinese culture after Chinese cuisine in the eyes of foreigners.

But Wang admitted at the same time that despite its popularity, TCM still has a long way to go before truly going global due to cultural differences between the East and West as well as obstacles in terms of the access permission.