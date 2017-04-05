Tour of West Indies Misbah’s last cricket assignment: Chairman PCB

LAHORE, April 5 (APP)- Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M Khan said on Wednesday that the tour of West Indies is the last cricketing assignment of Pakistan test captain, Misbah ul Haq.

“We have understanding with Misbah on this issue and it will be his last tour”, he told reporters in a brief chat at Gadaffi stadium.

He said during his recent visit to Sri Lanka for attending ACC meeting he had meetings with the officials of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket boards and the Indian cricket board authorities are stuck to their point on Big three issue which Pakistan is opposing and raised its concerns at the platform of International Cricket Council.

To a question, he said Bangladesh cricket team will not be visiting this summer and instead Bangladesh emerging team will visit Pakistan.

He said PCB is looking for a neutral venue which may be Sri Lanka as hosting matches in United Arab Emirates is a costly venture.