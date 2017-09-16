Tough days over as national economy heading towards betterment: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the tough days for the national economy were over as the country was moving on the course of progress with altogether changed investment climate.

Talking to a private television channel in a recorded interview, the prime minister said the economic stability was linked with the stability of national politics and the policies and even the court decisions were also made keeping in view the national stability.

He said the incumbent government had brought in the record investment and various countries were desirous of investing in Pakistan.

The prime minister, who was currently in London en route to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session, said the government was finalizing the implementation of a package to improve the exports as had been committed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the former prime minister had also ensured the uninterrupted supply of energy to the industry.

Responding to a question, Prime Minister Abbasi said the textile sector was faced with difficulties owing to stiff international competition; however, the government was taking remedial measures to cope with the issue.

He said credit for successful completion of IMF plan also went to the current government that had created an economy to tackle the deficit as well as the balance of payment.

To a query, the prime minister said Pakistan needed to build water storages but unfortunately, the previous governments failed to carry out the task. However, the incumbent government committed to construct Bhasha Dam and work on the project would start soon.

He reiterated that there would be no load-shedding after November this year as after addition of 10,000 megawatt of electricity, the supply would surpass the demand.

He said the time limit for Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification was yet uncertain; however, he reiterated that even the bye-election of NA-120 would be contested in Nawaz Sharif’s name and it would be his party to get the victory.

To a question, he said there was a need to amend Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as only Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) could fulfill the requirements of the articles.

He said though if the government had two-third majority, but the articles should be amended only after evolving consensus.

When asked whether Nawaz Sharif would appear before the National Accountability Court (NAB) on September 19, the prime minister said his lawyers had been representing him and the Bureau could call the former prime minister if deemed it necessary.

However, he called for opting a single yardstick by NAB and other institutions to handle the cases of Nawaz Sharif and others.

About the election of PML-N president, Prime Minister Abbasi said an acting president was looking after the party matters and ruled out any differences on the issue within the party.

He said what to talk of differences, there was even no candidate for the office.

Responding to a query, the prime minister observed that Nawaz Sharif was even stronger than before July 28 within his party as well as in the country.

He said not only the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but he was also pursuing the policies and vision of Nawaz Sharif.

Asked whether he would ask Ishaq Dar to resign from the ministry after filing of a reference against him, the prime minister said he was just facing the allegations and he would be innocent until proven guilty.

To a question whether the police would enforce Election Commission’s arrest warrant for Imran Khan, he said the directives would have to implemented and the officers would have no other options but to comply with them.

Prime Minister Abbasi said he had formed a cabinet of 47 members against the limit of 49 and creation of energy ministry was part of the manifestos of the PML-N as well as the PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party).

He said after US President Donald Trump’s statement, the government immediately summoned the meeting of National Security Committee and took a strong stance backed by all institutions and political forces.

He said while formulating the foreign policy, Pakistan must be kept first.

About his upcoming visit to the United States, he said it would be mainly to attend the UN session; however on the sidelines, he would meet some leaders, besides an interaction at Council of Foreign Relations.

However, he said his meeting with Donald Trump was not on the cards and he could only have a formal interaction with him at a dinner reception if he attended the event.

To a question, the prime minister said Pakistan always desired to resolve all the issues with India through dialogue but from Indian side, no positive response came forth but the violence.

He said Indian authorities were frustrated over the ongoing freedom struggle by Kashmiri people and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue extending their moral, political and diplomatic support.

The prime minister said terrorist forces had been acting and conspiring terror activities inside Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Pakistan had been fighting the war that no one could win so far, therefore, hurling allegations against it was unjust, he added.