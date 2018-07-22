Tough contest expected among PML-N, PTI & independent in NA-105

FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP)::National Assembly constituency NA-105 (Faisalabad-5), old NA-80, is expected to see a tough contest between PML-N, PTI and an independent candidate.

According to elections commission’s spokesman, there are total

440,419 registered voters including 244,178 males and 196,241 females

in the constituency.

as many as 376 polling stations have been established including

147 for males, 135 for females and 94 combined stations, while 960

polling booths including 537 for males and 423 for females have also

been set up.

He said that 376 presiding officers, 1,920 assistant presiding

officers and 960 polling officers will perform their duties on the

election day.

He said that 45 polling stations of this constituency have been declared sensitive where CCTV cameras would also be installed for

security purposes.

As many as 13 candidates are in the run for the seat of this NA constituency.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded former MNA Mian Mohammad Farooq while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, earlier, awarded ticket to Rana Asif Tauseef but owing to a decision of High Court, he was not allowed to contest the elections. Then PTI withdrew the ticket and awarded the same to former MPA Raza Nasrullah Ghumman.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) awarded ticket to Mohammad Ejaz Chaudhary while Ibrar Hussain of Tehreek Labiak Pakistan (TLP), Tariq Ali of Pakistan Muslim Alliance, Nawaz Ahmad Cheema of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek and a notable independent candidate Chaudhary Mohammad Masood Nazir who is son of Chairman District Council Chaudhary Zahid Nazir is also in the field.

Six other independent candidates are also contesting the elections in the constituency.

Provincial constituencies PP-106 and PP-107 fall under this National Assembly constituency.

In PP-106, as many as 22 candidates are contesting the elections but according to survey the actual contest is between PML-N candidate Khalid Pervaiz Gil and PTI candidate Sardar Dilnawaz Cheema.

For PP-107, as many as 23 candidates are contesting the election, but according to survey the actual contest is between PML-N candidate former MPA Shafiq Ahmad and PTI candidate Khalid Rafi Cheema.

The constituency NA-105 mainly comprises of Dajkot and rural areas and major clans in this constituency include Arain, Jaat, Rajput and Gujjar.

In 2013 elections, PML-N candidate Mian Mohammad Farooq won the old NA-80 seat with 96039 votes beating then Pakistan Muslim League candidate Rana Asif Tauseef who got 54427 votes.

According to a survey, a close contest is expected between PML-N candidate Mian Mohammad Farooq and Independent candidate Chaudhry Masood Nazir while PTI candidate Raza Nasrullah Ghuman is also not far behind them.