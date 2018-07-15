Tough competition ahead as bigwigs contesting in 43 constituencies

ISLAMABAD, July 15(APP):Tough competition and interesting outcome may surprise many in the 43 constituencies of the National Assembly as party heads, former chief ministers, federal ministers and leading political figures are in the fray to muster public support for their victory in the upcoming general election.

The aspirants are spending days and nights to highlight their objectives, priorities, past performance and future plans with a heavy schedule of political meetings and rallies to convince voters to cast the ballot in their favour.

Currently, intense activities and typical polls related campaigns are underway in these constituencies to win over peoples’ confidence since bigwigs cannot afford any electoral loss or defeat.

Latest technology and gadgets have made their way into the overall political campaigns. The technology is being fully utilized to carry out their canvassing and to motivate the voters. Social media has emerged as a major tool to contact the people in this modern era with round-the-clock texting and posting about their activities and projection of their manifestos.

In the overall scenario, leading political personalities are contesting from following constituencies:

From NA-3 constituency, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammd Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Saleeem Rehman, Pakistan People Party’ (PPP) Shahrayar Amirzeb, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Abdul Karim are contesting the election.

In NA-7 (Lower Dir), Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq, PML-N’ Sobia Shahid, PTI’s Muhammad Bashir Khan and ANP’s Nazir Khan are challenging each other in the election.

In NA-8 constituency, Chairman PPP Bilwal Bhutoo Zardari, PTI’s Junaid Akbar, ANP’s Inam Ullah Khan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal’s (MMA) Gul Naseeb Khan are in the run.

In NA-21 constituency, former chief minister KPK Amir Haider Azam Khan, PPPP’ Syed Abid Ali Shah and former PTI minister Muhammad Atif are contesting the election.

In NA-23, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, PTI’s Anwar Taj, PML-N’s Begum Tahira Bukhari and ANP’s Gulzar Ahmed Khan are in the field.

In NA-24, ANP Chief Asfandar Waali Khan, PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan, and MMA’s Mmaulana Muhammd Gohar Shah are fighting for the National Assembly seat.

In NA-25, former chief minister Pervez Khattak, PML-N’s Siraj Muhammad Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Gulalali ) Ayesha Gulalal Wazir and PPP Khan Pervez contesting the election.

In NA-35, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, MMA Akranm Durrani and PPPP Syeda Yasmin Safdar are contesting the election.

In NA-38, MMA president Fazal Ur Rehman, PPPP Faisal Karim Kundi , PML-N Akhtar Saeed and PTI Ali Amin Khan are trying their luck to become the member of the National Assembly.

In NA-39, MMA president Fazl Ur Rehman, PTI’s Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh and PPPP’s Nurang Khan are contesting the election.

In NA-53, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI chief Imran Khan will be face on face.

In NA-57, former prime minister Shahid Ahaqan Abbasi, PTI’s Sadaqat Khan and PPPP’s Mehreen Anwar Raja are challenging each other in the election.

In NA-63, Chaudry Nisar Ali Khan, PPPP Syed Ishrat Ali Zaida, PTI Ghulam Sarwar Khan are contesting the election.

In NA-69, former chief minister, deputy prime minister Parvez Elahi, PML-N’s Ch Mubasher Hussain and PPPP’s Wazir un Nisa are contesting the election.

In NA-70, PML-N’s Jaffar Iqbal, former governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira and PTI’s Syed Faiz Ul Hassan are contesting the election.

In NA-73, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, PPPP’s Zarrar Mahmood Malik and PTI’s Muhammad Usman Dar are vying for the seat.

In NA-78 former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and PTI’s Abrar Ul Haq are contesting the election.

In NA-196, former chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro and PPPP’s Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani will be facing each other.

In NA-200, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MMA’s Rashid Mehmood Soomro are contesting the election.

In NA-208, Syed Ghous Ali Shah and PPPP’s Nafeesa Shah are contesting the election.

In NA-213, former president and co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind Baloch will contest the election.

In NA-220, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain, PPPP’s Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur and former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim are contesting to become the member of the parliament.

In NA-240, Chairman of Mohajir Qaumi Movement Afaq Ahmed and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Iqbal Mohammad Ali are contesting the election.

In NA-246, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N’s Saleem Zia and PTI Abdul Shakoor Shad will be in the run.

In NA-247, MQM-P’s Muhammad Farooq Sattar, PSZ’s Fauzia Kasuri and PTI’s Arif Alvi are contesting the election.

In NA-249, PML-N president Mian Shahbaz Sharif and PTI’s Muhammad Fesal Vawad will challenge each other to become member of National Assembly.

In NA-250, ANP’s Shahi Syed and PSP’s Syed Hafeezudeen will contest the election.

In NA-253, head of PSM Syed Mustafa Kamal and PPPP’s Chaudhary Muhammad Javed Ishaq are contesting the election.

In NA- 254, head of Mohajir Qumi Movement Pakistan Afaq Ahmed and MQM-P’s Shaikh Salahuddin will challenge each other for the seat of National Assembly.

In NA-255, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will face PTI’s Mehmood Baqi Moulvi and PML-N Nasir Uddin Mehmood.

In NA-267, Sardar Sanaullh Zehri, PPPP’s Ayatullah Durrani and MMA’s Syed Mehmood Shah are contesting the election.

In NA-269, PML-N’s Sardar Sana Ullah Zehri and Balochistan Awami Party’s Mohammad Khalid Bizenjo will contest the election.

In NA- 272, Balochistan Awami Party’s Jam Kamal Khan, MMA’s Allah Bakhsh and PTI’s Ali Ahmed will face each other for the NA seat.