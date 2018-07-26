Total eclipse of moon on July 27

LONDON, July 26 (APP):A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on Friday 27th July 2018, UK Hydrographic

office and HM Nautical Almanac office statement issued here said on Thursday.

According to the UK statement, this lunar eclipse exhibits

the longest duration of totality at 103.6 minutes in the 21st century.

It will be visible in its entirety from the Indian Ocean region, westernmost China,

India, the Middle East, central Asia, Turkey and the eastern half of Africa.

Most of Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, most of China, western Africa

and most of Europe will see the total phase of the eclipse.

Some of the total phase of the eclipse is visible from the United Kingdom

as the Moon rises during the umbral (the Moon’s dark inner shadow) part of the eclipse.

The Moon will rise in a totally-eclipsed state and we will see about three quarters

of the total phase of the eclipse.

The Moon will rise at different times across the United Kingdom.