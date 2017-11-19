Top US Nuclear Commander says he will resist Trump’s ‘illegal’ order on strike

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (APP): The top US nuclear commander has said that he would resist an order by President Donald Trump to launch a nuclear strike if he found it “illegal”, media reports said amid ongoing tension with North Korea.

Air Force General John Hyten, Commander of the US Strategic Command (STARTCOM), told a gathering at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada that he would push for options to respond to such a situation if faced with such a situation.

“I think some people think we’re stupid people. We think about these things a lot. When you have this responsibility, how do you not think about it?” he said when asked to respond as to what will happen in such a scenario.

“If it’s illegal, guess what’s going to happen. I’m going to say, ‘Mr President, that’s illegal.’ And guess what he’s going to do?

He’s going to say, ‘What would be legal?’” said the nuclear chief who oversees US nuclear arsenal. “If you execute an unlawful order, you will go to jail”.

His reported comments comes amid an ongoing tension with nuclear rogue state North Korea and comments by President Trump who, during an address at South Korea’s National Assembly in Seoul, said: “Do not underestimate us. And do not try us”.

Following his comments, experts gave their opinion as to what should happen in such a scenario, observing that use of nuclear weapons should be proportional to a threat and that Pentagon has extensive options for use of conventional weapons against North Korea.

While President Trump retains the authority to order a nuclear strike, former commander of STARTCOM, who served under the Obama administration explained to the panel the current system that has been designed to ensure that any order to carry out a

nuclear strike is legal and also in proportion to the threat.

“US nuclear forces operate under strict civilian control. Only the President of the United States can order the employment of US nuclear weapons,” retired Air Force Gen. Robert Kehler said.

A Senate committee on Thursday held its first congressional hearing in nearly four decades to discuss the President’s authority to launch a nuclear strike. According to media reports, some senators want legislation to alter that authority.