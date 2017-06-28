Top UN official highlights Islam’s peace message at Pakistan’s Eid party at UN HQ

UNITED NATIONS, June 28 (APP): Underscoring Islam’s message of

peace, a top UN official vowed to overcome the ongoing extremism,

hatred, violence and conflict in some parts of the the world

by working together.

Speaking at a largely-attended Eid-ul-Fitr reception hosted by

Pakistani Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi at United Nations Headquarters

in New York, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed deplored

the biased media portrayal of Islam in some countries, saying Muslims

are in fact the main victims of conflicts around the world.

The Islamic values of compassion, charity and purity of spirit

were universal values that bind the whole human family and were

also the basis of the U.N. Charter, Ms. Mohammed said.

“They are values that we hold dear and try to practice not

only during Ramadan, but every day of our lives,” she told

ambassadors, senior diplomats, U.N. officials, members of of

the Pakistani community and representatives of international news

media attending the reception.

Ambassador Lodhi, who welcomed the guests, said that the

month of Ramadan is a time for prayers, abstinence and reflection

when Muslims re-affirm their duty to each other and to those who

are less fortunate.

It is the first time that the Pakistan Mission held the

‘Eid Milan’ party in the U.N. building where the President of

the UN General Assembly, Peter Thomson, was the chief guest.

At the request of Ambassador Lodhi, the guests observed

a one-minute silence in remembrance of those who lost their

lives in the recent tragedies in Pakistan.

Thomson, who hails from Fiji, wished “Eid Mubarak” to

the distinguished guests and then delighted the Pakistanis

among them when he hailed Pakistan’s victory in the ICC

cricket championship at the Oval.

“Congratulations Pakistan! World champions!!” he said, as

loud applause rang out.

The Pakistani envoy welcomed the guests in the space reserved

for the reception that was adorned by portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam

and Allama Iqbal as well as a reminder that Pakistan is candidate

for a seat on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

Ms. Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general, used the occasion

to highlight Islamic values and to voice her disappointment at

the negative portrayal of Islam.

“It is particularly painful to all of us when the name of our

beloved religion is misused in ways that are direct anti-thesis

of the values we cherish,” she said. “We see this happening every

day, in conflict zones in the Middle East, in Africa including

my own country, Nigeria; in Europe, in the United States, and

all over the world. But we will never allow those who commit

crimes in the name of Islam, to distract us from our dedication

to our faith and to the well-being of our fellow men and women.

“This has been a difficult Ramadan. Hundreds of lives– mainly

Muslims — have been lost in Afghanistan, in Iraq, in Nigeria, in

the UK and elsewhere, As Muslims, we feel these losses very

personally and painfully. Many of us may wonder how we reached

this point.”

Ms. Mohammed added, “Muslims are the main victims of the

violent conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and the Lake Chad

Basin. But those who flee war, have lost family, friends and

homes, may face discrimination and even abuse when they arrive

in what they hoped were places of safety. They may be mistakenly

identified with the violence and hared if those who drove

them away,”

She emphasized that the response to this double tragedy must

be that of peace and doing no harm.

“Our message, the message of the United Nations, is that we

will overcome extremism, hared, violence and conflict by working

together, by showing compassion and generosity to each other,

and and by nurturing and cherishing the true spirit and values

of Islam.”

Traditional Pakistani dishes were served and the country’s

popular songs were played. Female diplomats availed of the

Henna that was being applied by Pakistani interns and were

thrilled to receive traditional bangles that are so popular at

Eid in Pakistan.