Top UN court rejects US claim to throw out Iranian suit for frozen assets

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 (APP):The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that it has the jurisdiction to hear part of a case brought by Iran against the United States, aimed at unfreezing close to $2 billion in Iranian assets being held there.

The Hague-based court’s ruling opens the way for the court to now hear Iran’s case on its merits, which news reports suggest, given the complexity of the case, could take several years. Iran filed the case in 2016, based on the 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two nations, from which the US later unilaterally withdrew, in 2018.