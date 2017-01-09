Top seeds get smooth sailing on opening day

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Top seed players kicked off their campaign on winning note in Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis 2017 here at PTF Complex on Monday.

Top seed Sara Mansoor outplayed her opponent Mahnoor Sohail in straight sets. Former national number one Sara Mehboob Khan had similar result in her first match against Zarghoona Khalil.

Sara Bano competed well before she was down against her opponent Shimza Tahir. Sara played well in both sets, however, could not convert her effort to victory. Other players who won their first round matches of Ladies Singles include Shahida Farooq, Khunsha Babar, Mahin Aftab, Meheq Khokhar and Esha Jawad.

First round matches of Girls Junior U-18 and Ladies Doubles while second round matches of Ladies Singles will be played on Tuesday.

Following are results:

Ladies Singles (first round)

Sara Mansoor bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0

Shahida Farooq bt Bakhtawar Haider 6-3, 6-2

Khusha Babar bt Nida Akram 6-2, 6-1

Mahin Aftab bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-0, 6-0

Meheq Khokhar bt Yasha Atique 6-0, 6-0

Esha Jawad bt Shahida Badshah 6-1, 6-0

Sara Mahboob bt Zarghoona Khalil 6-0, 6-1

Shimza Tahir bt Sara Bano 6-4, 6-3