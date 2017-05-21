Top seed Mahnoor advance to next round in Shuhad-e-Army Badminton

PESHAWAR, May 21 (APP): Top seed and Pakistan No. 1 Mahnoor Shehzad of Pakistan Wapda moved into next round after securing thumping victory against Hina of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the second day of the ongoing 2nd Shauha-e-Army All Pakistan Badminton Championship being played here at Peshawar Services Club Sunday.

Mahnoor Shehzad took no time in defeating her young rival in straight

set, the score was 21-17, 21-19 and 21-16. A part from Mahnoor, Huma Javed of WAPDA upset Zubaira of Sui Southern Gas Pipe Line in a thrilling five set battle witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion. They two presented a thrilling display of forceful smashes and attacking game. Zubaira of SNGPL won the first two sets by 17-21 and 19-21 and failed to click in the remaining three sets won by her strong rival Huma Javed of Wapda at 21-19, 23-21 and 21-17.

In the third match Mariyum Riaz of Wapda beat Gulnoor of Islamabad by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-16 and 21-15, another strong title contender Javeria of SNGPL defeated Urooj of KP by 21-17, 21-19 and 21-17, Khizra Rashida, a former Pakistan No. 1 of Wapda, recorded victory against Urooj Senior of KP in straight sets, the score was 21-18, 21-19 and 21-17. Sumaira of Wapda recorded victory against Anmol Rasheed of Punjab in a thrilling four sets battle. Both Sumaira and Anmol Rasheed gave each other a tough fight. The score was 26-24, 21-19, 21-23 and 23-21. Both Sumair and Anmol received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators with their good and attacking display. In the last match of the day proceedings, Huma Javed of Wapda beat Rida Hanif of Islamabad by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17 and 21-18.

In the Men singles first round matches Ahmad Tariq of SNGPL beat Ali

Chishti of Islamabad by 21-18, 21-19, 21-17 and Arsaland Khan of Army beat Attique Ch. Of Wapda by 21-17, 23-21 and 21-19, Waqas Alam of Islamabad beat Shakir Ullah of KP by 19-21, 21-19, 23-21 and 21-17, Tahir Khan of KP Police beat Muteeb Sohail Dar of Pakistan Army by 21-19, 21-17 and 21-16, Raja Hasnain of Punjab beat Shujaat Ali of Wapda by 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17, Ali Mehdi of Wapda beat Nadeem Sarwar by 21-18, 21-14 and 21-17, Sheroz Jamil of Punjab beat Abdul Basit of Pakistan Army by 21-19, 21-17 and 21-19, Aoun Abbas of Wapda beat Gohar Azam of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 21-17, 21-16 and 21-18, Ali Larosh of Islamabad beat Zohaib of KP by 19-21, 21-19, 21-16 and 21-16, Adeel Anjum of Pakistan Army beat Waqas Zahid of Wapda by 3-0, the score was 21-17, 21-16 and 21-19, Waqas Ahmad of Wapda beat Ijaz of NBP by 3-0, Shahmeer Iftikhar of SNGPL beat Ihtisham of KP by 21-19, 21-17 and 21-18, Hashir Bashir of Wapda beat Khalil of KP by 21-19, 21-19 and 21-18, Ahsan Qamar of PIA beat Masood of Police by 21-16, 21-18 and 21-16 and Rehman of KP beat Sherazi of Wapda by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17 and 21-18.