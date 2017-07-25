Top seed Aqeel in QF of Pakistan Open Tennis

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Pakistan number one and top seed, Aqeel Khan

roared into the men’s singles quarter finals of the Pakistan Open Tennis championship with an easy straight set win over Ahmad Babar 6-3, 6-2 here on Tuesday at Punjab Lawn tennis associations grass-courts.

Aqeel defied hot and extreme humid weather and a less threatening

opponent with the aid of his sterling form, fitness and his vast

experience of representing the country in the Davis Cup ties abroad in recent years.

Aqeel entertained a handful crowd with his passing shots and lovely

placing deep corners and superb sprints up and down the flank.

In other age groups, a number of pre-quarter finals were also

decided and all the players had easy sailing to the next round.

In the other men’s singles pre-quarter finals Shahzad Khan of

KPK beat Harris Irfan-ul-Haq 6-1, 6-1, Muhammad Abid beat Asadullah

6-0, 6-2, Ahmed Chudrey beat Mian Bilal 6-3, 6-1.

In under 18 boys, Yousaf Khan of KPK beat Saeed-ud-Din of Lahore

6-0, 6-0, Nouman Aftab beat Shehryar Munawar 6-0, 6-1, Muhammad Saeed beat Ahmer Saeed 6-0, 6-0, Saad Asjad beat Ahsan 6-4, 6-4 in a very well contested match, Ahmed Kamil upset Zain Rohail by 6-3, 6-4, Hamaza bin Rehan beat Nalain Abbass by 6-0, 6-2, Mustafa Ali beat

Hashim Gillani 6-2, 6-2, Ahmed Ehtasham beat Ikram Rafiq 6-1, 6-1,

Muhammad Shoaib beat Sameer Ahmed 6-0, 6-0, Aqib Umer beat Usama Khan 6-2, 6-4, Subhan bin Malik beat Arsham 6-2, 6-2, Musa Haroon beat Danial by 6-1, 6-0, Saqib Umer beat Musa Chaudhry.