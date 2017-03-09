Top players line up for J A Zaman Memorial open golf

LAHORE, Mar 9 (APP): The fourth J. A Zaman Memorial Open golf championship which teed off here on Thursday at Lahore Gymkhana

course is a step forward to promote golf and to encourage professional golfers of the country to display their talent.

This was stated by Hamid Zaman, Chief Organizer of this national golf tournament here at a press conference also attended by media director of the tournament Khawaja Pervez Saeeed, Mustafa Zaman, Bilal Zaman, Waleed Zaman and Omer Zaman at Lahore Gymkhana club.

Hamid Zaman, son of late J A zaman, a late golf icon, said this prestigious golf activity offers a total cash prize of Rs 1.5 million

and two Honda City Cars for hole in one feat.

He said the friends of J.A.Zaman at Gymkhana remember him as a keen lover of golf and a man of character and dignity.

Hamid Zaman said as for the J.A.Zaman Open Golf Championship itself,

it is now considered a golf event of prominence, distinction ,prestige

and stature.

While it is primarily a championship for the top golf professionals

of Pakistan, it also has events for senior professionals, junior professionals, Amateurs, Senior amateurs, veterans and Ladies.

All those competing in the championship vie for generous purses and

honors in their respective categories of events at stake.

Hamid Zaman spelled out that the money collected from the

participating players as participation fees will be used to hold a

golf competition for the caddies next week and the top performing

caddies will be given cash prizes.

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed highlighted that all this is taking place

through collaboration between the Zaman Family and the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

This Open Golf Championship has become an integral part of the Annual Golf Calendar of Pakistan and the 2017 event will be the fourth continuous one to be competed by golf champions, some of whom are established ones and some are those who seek to become recognized as quality golf players.

A feature that needs to be highlighted is that a total of 100 golf professionals are eligible to participate.

“In all 100 professionals will be locking horns for attain glory

during the four-day event,” he added.

The Zaman Family have offered complete financial support towards

holding of this event in a grand and befitting way so that the soul of

late J. A Zaman feels comforted.

He also said that Prominent Professionals in order of their national ranking who are competing are, Shabbir Iqbal, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Munir, Shahid Javed, Waheed Baloch, Shafiq Masih, Hamza Amin, M.Ashfaq, Talib Hussain, Muhammed Asif.

Notable amongst the amateurs participating in this championship are M.Rehman, Ahmed Baig, Tariq Mehmood, Wazir Ali, Fakhar Imam, Mohsen Zafar, Salman Jehangir, Sardar Murad Khan, Saqib Tufail and Nadeem Aslam.

Prizes Professionals (Cash) Total prize money is Rs 1.1 million which will be distributed among the Professionals who achieve top 30 positions

and ties.

Senior Professionals (Cash) Total prize money is Rs 200,000, first 10 position holders will be entitled to receive cash prizes. Junior Professionals (Cash) Total prize money is Rs 200,000, first 10 position holders will be entitled to receive prizes.

As for the playing arena,the golf course has eighteen holes and a par

of 72. Significant aspects are Excellent tees, immaculate fairways and

true and fast greens, 55 bunkers, 6 water hazards and out of bounds on 8 holes add to the difficulty.