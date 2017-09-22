Top leadership of AJK hails Prime Minister’s address at UN

MIRPUR (AJK), Sep 22 (APP): Top leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Sports and Culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association and others have welcomed the address of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly describing it historical and reflective of the aspirations of the entire nation including the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The AJK leaders highly appreciated the recent address of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the session of UN general Assembly reminding the world body of its responsibility to move forward for expeditious and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with its resolutions.

Hailing the speech of Prime Minister, the AJK PM said that the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly was the need of the hour in which he highlighted the importance of early settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with

UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Talking to APP, the AJK Prime Minister said that the Prime Minister’s address was highly praiseworthy and entirely according with the wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir as it covered all national and international issues, including the importance of early settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Prime Minister had presented Pakistan ‘s stance on all issues of national importance.

Haider lauded Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for courageously highlighting the Kashmir cause.

The Premier said Shahid Haqan Abbasi addressed UNGA as per expectations of the nation.

He said the Prime Minister had rightly said that Pakistan was a peace loving country which did not want confrontation with any country.

Raja Farooq said at all international forums, Pakistan was already exposing the atrocities of Indian armed forces in Occupied Kashmir and the Prime Minister highlighted the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

Raja Pakistan had a clear stance that without the resolution of Kashmir issue sustainable peace was not possible in the region.

Farooq Haider the PM raised the voice for giving the Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Farooq Haider said PM Abbasi apprised the world about massive human rights violations being committed in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) to suppress innocent Kashmiris.

The AJK Prime Minister said it was for the first time in the history of the country that the Prime Minister of a popularly elected democratic government of Pakistan pleaded Kashmiri’s case for their right to self-determination in such a strong way.

He said the way Prime Minister Abbasi presented the issue of Kashmir in front of international community was indeed unprecedented.

Welcoming Prime Minister address to the UNGA, AJK minister for Sports and culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed termed the reiteration of categorical, just and principled stance of Pakistan on Kashmir by the Prime Minister Shahid Haqan Abbasi as the manifestation of the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world.

Commenting over Prime Minister’s historic address to the UN general assembly session Ch. Saeed in an interview to APP that by reiterating bold and courageous national stance on the lingering Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Abbasi has won the hearts of the people of Jammu & Kashmir by pleading the Kashmir cause, in most effective manner in the United Nations besides during his meetings with the UN Secretary General, the heads of World Bank, World Economic Forum, besides interaction at the Council of Foreign Relations, the US leadership, UK-based Pakistani community and the media meetings.

Ch. Saeed said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir are extremely grateful to Shahid Haqan Abbasi for raising the importance of early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the people of the state.

Saeed said that it was high time to reiterate full solidarity and support to the suffering brethren in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir where Indian occupational forces have unleashed the reign of state terrorism against the innocent Kashmiris to suppress their (Kashmiris) indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Ch. Saeed underlined that Prime Minister Shahid Haqaan Abbasi’s address to the UNGA was, indeed, a great medicine to cure the wounds of the bleeding vale of Occupied Kashmir in these hours of trial of our freedom-loving brethren in the disputed Himalayan held State, he added.

Welcoming Prime Minister Shahid Haqan Abbasi’s address to UN General Assembly President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Hussain said that by raising Kashmir issue in an bold and unequivocal manner, Abbasi has infused and encourage a great spirit of freedom among the people of Jammu & Kashmir struggling for their birth right to self determination which India was denying at the might of her military power.

Talking to APP Kazmi, a seasoned jurist, continued that since the Shimla accord, it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan related of the Kashmir conflict, the head of any Pakistani government has raised the importance of early settlement of the much-prolonged Kashmir problem, inviting the attention of the global forum (UNO) of its due responsibilities for early settlement of the dispute pending on its agenda as unresolved since the last 70 years.

He observed that the incumbent government of Pakistan demonstrated its sincere approach and commitment towards the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions granting Kashmiris their birth right to self determination without further loss of time.

The AJK lawyer also appreciated Shahid Haqan Abbasi for inviting the attention of the international community during his meeting with the UN Secretary General towards the plight of the innocent Rohangiyan Muslims seeking the early end of their genocide and for their rehabilitation.

Welcoming Prime Minister Shahid Haqan Abbasi’s address to the UNGA, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter and senior lawyer Ch. Munir Hussain, said that seeking early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Shahid Haqaan Abbasi has sent a message to the world about the everlasting peace loving approach of Pakistan besides raising the Kashmir issue in the world forum in an affective manner.

The Kashmiri leader said it was crystal clear that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was key to the establishment of everlasting and durable peace in South Asia.

Munir said that establishment of tension-free relations between India and Pakistan through the peaceful settlement of all long-standing differences including the core issue of Kashmir, could lead to the emergence of permanent and durable peace and the cordial relations between the two neighboring nuclear arch rivals.

Ch. Munir Hussain called upon India to give a matching response to Pakistan’s peace-loving approach by moving ahead for resuming meaningful dialogue with Pakistan for early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue paving way for early grant of right of self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir’ he added.