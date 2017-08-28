Top businessmen urge for women empowerment for national development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): President, Federation of Chambers of

Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI), Zubair Tufail has said that women

empowerment was central to the national development, urging

government, as well as private sector to do their best to achieve

this goal.

“Women empowerment not only benefits them but also help men,

women, society, community and the overall economy of a country,” he

said while speaking at the first ever, “Round-Table Discussion on

Challenges, Suggestions, and Solutions,” arranged by Islamabad Women

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), in which majority of the

women chambers from around the country participated.

He said that government had taken laudable steps for women

empowerment but a lot was to be done as women are being denied their

rights all around the globe which in turn compromises growth.

He expressed the hope that this roundtable would go a long way

in the resolution of issues as there was a communication gap and

lack of interaction among the various women chambers of Pakistan,

adding that the decision to establish All Pakistan Women Chambers

would help boost cooperation among women chambers.

Speaking at the occasion Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq said that

increasing responsibilities and lesser opportunities along with

narrow exposure have always been a great challenge for Pakistani

women.

The issue of women empowerment has always been of supreme

importance to opinion leaders, reformers, social analysts and

political thinkers but women are yet to be allowed to live with

dignity, he added.

The Senator said that women can play a due role in the

economic development of Pakistan if empowered as today’s women are

educated, confident and willing to work.

Just a slight motivation, support, and resources can make them

do wonders, he said adding that it was time to recognize that

enhanced women participation in modern society is mandatory in order

to ensure a prosperous economy, he demanded.

Senator Ateeq said that government should help business women

get affordable loans, network, have exposure and coordinate while

every women’s chamber should be given a plot so that a building can

be established there.

Speaking on the occasion, Samina Fazil, founder President,

IWCCI said that this discussion was held to bring women chambers

closer so that they unite their strengths to ensure prosperity. She

said that such events would be organized every year and all the new

women’s chambers would be encouraged in every possible way.