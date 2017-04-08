Tomato price decreases in posh areas of ICT

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): A major decrease has been witnessed in

the price of tomato on Saturday in the posh areas of markets in

Islamabad Capital Territory at Kohsar Market, Super Market and

Jinnah Super Market while rates of other fruits and vegetables

remained overall stable with minor fluctuation.

According to the Islamabad Market Committee’s price list

issued here, potato was sold at Rs 32 per kilogram, Onion Rs 42,

Tomato Rs 105/70, Ginger Rs 97, Garlic (Quetta) Rs 194, Garlic Desi

Rs 130, Lady Finger Rs 148, Pumpkin Rs 56, Brinjal Rs 38, Peas Rs

52, Fresh-Bean Rs 72, “Tinda Walaiti” Rs 66, Cucumber Rs 27/20,

Capsicum Rs 40/30, Green Chilli Rs 52, Cauliflower Rs 30/22,

Cabbage Rs 26, Bitter Gourd Rs 72, Green Zucchini Rs 90, Spinach

Rs 23/17, Raddish Rs 18, Turnip Rs 26/18, Yam Rs 80, Maroo Rs 29/21,

Carrot Rs 40, Lemon China Rs. 102, Chicken Rs 170 and Egg per dozen

Rs 81.

Likewise, the rates of fruits per kilogram of high

and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple (kala kalo)

Rs 155/115, Apple Golden Rs 124/92, Apple White Rs 110/74, Apple

China Rs 215/185, Banana Pak Rs 110/72, Guava 116/72, Pomegranate

Rs 275/225, Kino Rs 100/66, Pear China Rs 170/148, Melon Rs 69/45,

Strawberry Rs 190/150 and water melon Rs. 36/28.

People are asked to ensure that they are sold vegetables

and fruits as per rate list and inform authorities at 051-4867762

in case of any compliant against shopkeepers.