Tolerant Pakistan Media Network to be launched on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): First of its kind journalistic forum, Tolerant Pakistan Media Network, will be launched on Tuesday (16th May) at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Auditorium, Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousaf are invited to grace the ceremony as Special Guests, “The motive behind this initiative is to encourage journalists so that they proactively foster better understanding, tolerance, and mutual respect within Pakistani society and with foreign world,” said, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, founding patron of the Tolerant Pakistan Media Network, says a press release issued on Monday.

Ambassador European Union, Chairman Higher Education Commission, along with various prominent parliamentarians, journalists, diplomats and civil society representatives would also speak on the occasion.

The network aimed to empower journalists for promoting interfaith harmony, tolerance, peace and humanity through their writings, TV shows and blogs.