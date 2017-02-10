Today’s Karachi much better than that of 2013: Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Friday said today’s Karachi was much better than that of 2013 as decades old lawlessness and violence were coming to an end, owing to effective measures by the government.

In a brief chat with the media, after meeting Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House, he said the prime minister has asked for identifying new projects

aimed at improving the infrastructure in Karachi as he believed it would be beneficial for the city as well as the entire country.

Governor Sindh said the prime minister had also directed that effective steps should be taken to ensure that there was peace in the city so that it could grow economically and further

develop.

He said the prime minister also called for measures to bring about marked improvement and expansion in the industrial zones of the city so as to boost its economy and generate more

employment opportunities.