Tobacco worth US$ 26.073 mln exported in FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):About 7,211 metric tons of tobacco worth US$ 26.073 million exported during 12 months of fiscal year 2017-18 as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of above mentioned commodity during the period under review witnessed 76.1 percent growth as against the same period of last year, said data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of tobacco was recorded at 3,802 metric tons worth US$ 14.813 million in the financial year 2016-17, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, about 1,469,802 metric tons of sugar worth US$ 508.333 million exported as compared the exports of 307,348 metric tons valuing US$ 161.039 million,showing over 200 percent increase.

Besides, country exported 1.189 million metric tons of wheat worth US$ 236.339 million during 12 months of last fiscal year as compared the exports of 3,937 metric tons valuing US$ 1.038 million of corresponding period of lat year.

During the period under review, about 20,694 metric tons of spices worth US$ 79.154 million exported during last year, which was stood at 22,831 metric tons valuing US$ 84.572 million of same period of 2016-17.

However, in last fiscal year, the local exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) registered negative growth in their exports and no quantity of the commodity was exported during the period under review.

In last fiscal year , about 520,759 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 540.231 million were exported during the Period from July-June, 2017-18 as against the exports of 496,263 metric tons valuing US$ 453.441 million of Corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of basmati rice witnessed 19.14 percent growth when the quantity was compared with the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. .

Meanwhile about 4.106 million tons of rice worth US$ 2.073 billion were exported during 12 months of last financial year as compared the exports of 3.523 million tons valuing US$ 1.606 billion of the corresponding period of last years, registered 26.78 percent growth during the period under review.

During the period from July-June, the country earned US$ 1.496 billion by exporting rice other then basmati as about 3.585 million tons of other rice exported as against the exports of 3.053 million tons worth US$ 1.153 billion of same period last year.