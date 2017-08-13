ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): The tobacco exports from the country
witnessed sharp increase of 34.93 percent during the Fiscal Year
2017 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
According to figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS),
the tobacco exports earned $14.807 million for the country in
July-June (2016-17) as compared to the earnings of $10.974 million
during July-June (2015-16).
In terms of quantity, the country exports 3,976 metric ton of
tobacco during the period under review as compared to the exports of
3,194 metric ton, showing positive growth of 24.48 percent.
The overall food exports from the country during the fiscal
year (2016-17) decreased by 6.94 percent when compared to the last
year.
The overall food exports from the country were recorded at
$3,712 million in July-June (2016-17) as compared to the exports of
$3,989 million in July-June (2015-16).
However, on year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports declined
by 27.88 percent in June 2017 as compared to the same month of last
year.
The tobacco exports in June 2017 stood at $0.401 million
as compared to the exports of $0.556 million.
On month-on-month basis, the tobacco exports witnessed sharp
decline of 66.13 percent in June 2017 when compared to the exports
of $1.184 million in May 2017.
Tobacco exports increase 35% in one year
ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): The tobacco exports from the country