TJP assures full support to PTI in election 2018

RAWALPINDI, Jul 20 (APP):Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Friday announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isnaf (PTI) in general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

Addressing a meeting here, the Secretary General TJP, Dr. Irfan Ashraf assured Amir Mehmood Kiayani PTI candidate from NA- 61 to extend all possible support for his victory.

On the occasion, Amir Mehmood Kiayani thanked TJP for his support adding that both parties have the same agenda to make the country a prosperous state.

He urged the people to come out form their houses and vote for PTI. PTI would win the general election on July 25 by thumping majority, Amir hoped. Amir Kayani also paid rich tribute to General® Hameed Gul.