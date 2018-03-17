Title song of “Shor Sharaba” recorded

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Producer Sohail Khan of film “Shor Sharaba” recorded the title song of his film.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, the producer said that he was paying special attention on the music.

Sohail said that he did hard work in every section of the production and people would like his film.

He said that Hussain Hyder Abadi was a director of the film.