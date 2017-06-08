TIP, Pakistan Sareki Party reject KP budget 2017-18

PESHAWAR June 8 (APP): Tahrik e Istiqlal Pakistan (TIP)

and Pakistan Sareki Party KP has rejected the KP budget and

termed it jugglery of words with no major relief provided to the

masses.

TIP Provincial Joint Secretary, Muhammad Idress in a press statement here said people of all walks of life were disappointed from KP

budget as the PTI government has failed to provide significant

relief to masses.

He said extra burden was put on common man by either imposing

new taxes or making adjustment on the already imposed taxes on different sectors.

He said imposition of taxes on priority and others taxes on

low and medium groups have added to the miseries of common man. Alvi said people of KP especially Government employees and pensioners had

pinned high expectations from PTI government regarding increase

of salaries up to 20 pc but all their dreams were vanished as

only 10pc increase in their salaries and pensions were announced

in the budget.

He said southern districts were overlooked in the budget and most of funds were diverted to few districts of KP, saying no allocation

was made for DI Khan Lift Canal Project in DI Khan.

Central Organizer Pakistan Seraki Party (PSP), Adeel Ratore said

DI Khan was a very poor district of the province and not giving

mega project to it was a great injustice with its people.

He said Nowshera home district of Chief Minister KP, Dir home district of Finance Minister/JI Central Ameer and Speaker KP

Assembly’s district Swabi were the main beneficiaries of the budget.

He said closure of Maktab schools would adversely affect education

of poor students besides dropping literacy ratio.

He said PTI Government has announced education emergency but

still a lot of schools were deprived of furniture’s, chairs, tables, washroom, electricity and other basic facilities like clean

drinking water and students have no option but to read in hot weather.

He said how a Govt can provide relief to its people when it was itself running on loans like in KP. He said KP budget was full of taxes imposed on poor segment of the society like on Tailors, CNG stations, Petrol pumps, taxpayers, travelling agents, doctors etc in the province. He said poor people would be mostly suffered from imposition of these taxes by the PTI Govt.