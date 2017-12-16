Timely holding of general elections be ensured: Saad Rafiq

KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP):The Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said that it is the responsibility of all political
parties to ensure holding of the general elections on time.
He was addressing a press conference at the Muslim League
House here on Saturday. Senator Slim Zia, Shah Muhammad Shah,
Babu Sarfraz Jatoi, Morath Thebo and Abdul Hameed Butt were also
present on the occasion.
The Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
is also gaining popularity in the province of Sindh.
A number of prominent personalities from Sindh are joining
the PML-N which will strengthen the party further.
Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that on the directive of party chief
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he visited along with other leaders Quetta
and Karachi and reviewed the party’s organizational set up.
He said that general elections are not far off and we have
activated Muslim League House in Sindh.
The Minister was of the view that it is the responsibility
of the political parties to ensure holding of the general
elections on time.
He said that the previous government of PPP had completed
its tenure and now the PML-N government is going to complete its
five-year term. This will strengthen the democracy in the
country.
Saad Rafiq informed that 135 km railway track is being
reactivated in Balochistan and the work would complete by
April next year.
He was of the view that with the Pak-China Economic Corridor
(CPEC), the international conspiracies against Pakistan have also
risen.
The Minister said that constitution of Pakistan ensures
protection to all the citizen.
He believed that here was injustice with Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif. the fate of the politicians would be decided by the
people through their votes.
The fate of Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Jehangir Tarin
and election representatives should have been decided by the
people.
