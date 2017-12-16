Timely holding of general elections be ensured: Saad Rafiq

KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP):The Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said that it is the responsibility of all political

parties to ensure holding of the general elections on time.

He was addressing a press conference at the Muslim League

House here on Saturday. Senator Slim Zia, Shah Muhammad Shah,

Babu Sarfraz Jatoi, Morath Thebo and Abdul Hameed Butt were also

present on the occasion.

The Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

is also gaining popularity in the province of Sindh.

A number of prominent personalities from Sindh are joining

the PML-N which will strengthen the party further.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that on the directive of party chief

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he visited along with other leaders Quetta

and Karachi and reviewed the party’s organizational set up.

He said that general elections are not far off and we have

activated Muslim League House in Sindh.

The Minister was of the view that it is the responsibility

of the political parties to ensure holding of the general

elections on time.

He said that the previous government of PPP had completed

its tenure and now the PML-N government is going to complete its

five-year term. This will strengthen the democracy in the

country.

Saad Rafiq informed that 135 km railway track is being

reactivated in Balochistan and the work would complete by

April next year.

He was of the view that with the Pak-China Economic Corridor

(CPEC), the international conspiracies against Pakistan have also

risen.

The Minister said that constitution of Pakistan ensures

protection to all the citizen.

He believed that here was injustice with Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif. the fate of the politicians would be decided by the

people through their votes.

The fate of Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Jehangir Tarin

and election representatives should have been decided by the

people.