ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minster for of Federal Education
and Professional Training Baleegh-ur-Rehman says on Wednesday
his government was committed to timely completion of projects,
while ensuring quality.
In an interview with Radio Pakistan minister highlighted,
“Our developmental budget has acceded to Rs. 1 trillion under the
incumbent government”.
All the projects are moving towards completion with
transparency under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbassi, he said.
Baleegh-ur-Rehman said the meeting of ECNEC is a reflection
of the fact that Pakistan’s progress and development would
continue.
He mentioned the federal government is also working on
revamping curriculum for people of Pakistan.
Timely completion of ongoing development projects Top priority : Baleegh
ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minster for of Federal Education