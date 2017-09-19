Time ripe to get benefit as CPEC making tremendous progress: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal on Tuesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

was making tremendous progress with the completion of infrastructure

and energy projects and time was ripe to get benefits from the major

initiative.

The Chinese investment, technology and Pakistani location with

low production cost combined together made a winning combination, he

said while addressing a national conference here on ‘Changing Security

in South Asia and Development of CPEC’. Islamabad Policy Research

Institute (IPRI) and Hanns Seidel Foundation organized the two-day conference.

The minister said through various energy projects power shortage would be overcome, which was the first prerequisite of industrial development.

“The present government has ensured generation of 10,000 MW

electricity as compared to 16,000 MW, which was generated during

66 years. The energy security would ensure economic security for the

country,” Ahsan Iqbal, who is also Minister for Planning Development

and Reforms, said.

“In the past, the country was facing 20-hour long electricity

shortages. Now electricity is available 20 hours a day.”

Ahsan Iqbal said development and improved standard of living

was not possible without peace, stability and harmony. The world had

entered the information age and countries were competing for

economic ascendancy.

“If there is a conflict, then the development process gets

stalled,” he maintained.

He said the second requirement of industrial development was

strong infrastructure and in coming years the Gwadar port would also

have further improved infrastructure through road and modern

airport.

As for peace and security, a requirement for industrial investment

and development, he mentioned that the government had taken solid

steps to improve the security situation in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said with the momentum of CPEC a world

of opportunities had opened up setting fundamentals of industrial

cooperation between Pakistan and China, fast in place.

“Pakistan was committed to peace in the region and would not

allow anybody to use its soil for terrorism,” he said and added the government was working in coordination with other governments to

promote regional peace.

He said only a strong economy with favourable environment

would ensure development and prosperity.

The minister said Pakistan had defeated terrorism and now its

economy, sports activities and tourism were being revived.

He said Pakistan was on the path of recovery, contrary

to 2013, when security situation was not well, but now there was

renewed optimism and energy.

He said as a developing country, Pakistan needed to harness

its human and natural resources. It needed to make speedy progress

by enhancing cooperation.

He said the future belonged to those who blended science with

economy and focused on innovation and creativity for achieving

development.

Describing the opportunities in Pakistan, he said with a

large middle income population, Pakistan was an attractive choice

and explained the available opportunities in different sectors of

economy.

He highlighted their potential to create employment at

grass-roots level and asked Chinese businesses to join joint ventures

to make win-win platforms for both themselves and Pakistani

businessmen so as to develop and maintain goodwill by more mutual

and partnership based relationship.

Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC should not be made controversial as it

would bring about sustainable prosperity in Pakistan as well as the

region.

He said there could not be sustained economic growth and

development in an environment riven by deep mistrust and long-

standing disputes and conflicts. South Asia needed to follow the

Chinese ambitions of mutual development and common interests in

order to give impetus to vision of shared destinies if the region

wanted to become peaceful and prosperous.

Through CPEC, he added, South Asia would cease to be

a corridor of conflict and become a corridor of cooperation.

“But for this we need to continue engagement at all levels

and remain firmly resolute in our commitment to peace,” he said,

adding CPEC was a collaborative project between the two most

reliable partners in the world – Pakistan and China – especially

given their time-tested friendship.

The minister said think-tanks, academics, business leaders

around the globe were engaged in discussing CPEC, which reflected

its true potential and importance. South Asians needed to come

together and create an enabling environment to embrace security and

well-being which CPEC was offering.

Under the Vision 2025, he said, the Government of Pakistan had

envisaged the country as a hub of trade, commerce and

connectivity. “Critics may argue that the government is just

building roads, but in reality everything whether it is health

services, education, or business needs better connectivity without

which nothing is possible.”

In the past, it took two days to travel from Gwadar to

Quetta, its own provincial headquarter, and now with the expressway,

it took eight hours, he remarked.

Pakistan, he said, must learn from China which gave zero space

to internal conflicts and focused on political and economic stability.