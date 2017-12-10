Time of the essence to resolve Korean Peninsula Tensions: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 10 (APP):A top United Nations official just back from a visit to North Korea has emphasized “the urgent need to prevent miscalculations

and open channels to reduce the risks of conflict.”

The Under-Secretary-General for political affairs, Jaffrey Feltman, travelled to North Korea from December 5-8 for talks

with representatives of Kim Jong-un as threats of war rise in the Korean Peninsula. He returned to New York on

Saturday.

During the visit, he had a series of meetings with North Korea Foreign Minister Yong Ho and his deputy Pak Myong.

“They exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and agreed that the current situation was the most tense and

dangerous peace and security issue in the world today,” a UN statement said.

Feltman emphasized the need for the implementation of all relevant Security Council resolutions, the UN said, adding

that he also said there can only be a diplomatic solution to the situation, achieved through a process of sincere

dialogue.

“Time is of the essence,” the UN said.

Noting the urgent need to prevent miscalculations and open channels to reduce the risks of conflict, Feltman

underlined that the international community, alarmed by escalating tensions, is committed to the achievement of

a peaceful solution to the situation on the Korean peninsula.

The UN envoy also met with the United Nations Country Team and members of the diplomatic corps, and visited

UN project sites, including a children foodstuff factory, TB prevention institute, breast tumor institute, and paediatric

hospital during his visit.

Feltman’s visit came at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, sparked by North Korea’s frequent

missile tests and a recent nuclear explosion, particularly by its latest long-range ballistic missile launch.

Feltman served for nearly 30 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, where his last post was as Assistant Secretary of

State for Near Eastern affairs, before being tapped in 2012 by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to be

the world body’s political chief.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who succeeded Ban, extended Feltman’s term until April 1, 2018.

The United Nations announced Monday a visit by Guterres to Japan on Dec. 13-14, which will be the UN chief’s

first trip to the country since taking office in January.

As planned, Guterres will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is expected to discuss issues including

the North Korea’s nuclear development.