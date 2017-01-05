Time has come to make Pakistan economically sovereign: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad
Ishaq Dar Thursday said that time has come to make Pakistan
as an economically sovereign country.
“Like nuclear power sovereignty we want to make Pakistan
economically sovereign,” he said while addressing an annual
conference to commemorate Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)
organized by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) here.
He said Allah Almighty bestowed Pakistan with plenty of natural
treasures. However, unfortunately ‘we could not exploit these
treasures properly”, he added.
The Minister said hundreds of thousands of people had
sacrificed their lives for creation of this country.
Pakistan, he said was the only country which was created in the name
of Islam and has beautiful future in comity of the nations.
He expressed the hope that Pakistan would lead the entire
Ummah.
Ishaq Dar said Pakistan was moving in right direction and was
making strides in every field.
He urged the participants to play their due role for progress
and prosperity of the country.
The Minister said OGDCL production has crossed over 100,000
barrels per day owing to the efforts made during the last three
years.
“Today Pakistan’s socio economic condition is far better than
that it was in 2013 when the country was on the verge of default,”
he said.
He however said that there was a lot to be done in order to
bring the country among top 18 economies by 2030s.
Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s future was bright and every
citizen should own the country and take part in its development.
The minister appreciated the OGDCL for holding annual Milad un
Nabi (PBUH) Conference regularly and urged the participants to
organize Milad in their homes as well.
He also said that special prayers should also be offered for progress and prosperity of the country.