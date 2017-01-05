Time has come to make Pakistan economically sovereign: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar Thursday said that time has come to make Pakistan

as an economically sovereign country.

“Like nuclear power sovereignty we want to make Pakistan

economically sovereign,” he said while addressing an annual

conference to commemorate Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

organized by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) here.

He said Allah Almighty bestowed Pakistan with plenty of natural

treasures. However, unfortunately ‘we could not exploit these

treasures properly”, he added.

The Minister said hundreds of thousands of people had

sacrificed their lives for creation of this country.

Pakistan, he said was the only country which was created in the name

of Islam and has beautiful future in comity of the nations.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would lead the entire

Ummah.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan was moving in right direction and was

making strides in every field.

He urged the participants to play their due role for progress

and prosperity of the country.

The Minister said OGDCL production has crossed over 100,000

barrels per day owing to the efforts made during the last three

years.

“Today Pakistan’s socio economic condition is far better than

that it was in 2013 when the country was on the verge of default,”

he said.

He however said that there was a lot to be done in order to

bring the country among top 18 economies by 2030s.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s future was bright and every

citizen should own the country and take part in its development.

The minister appreciated the OGDCL for holding annual Milad un

Nabi (PBUH) Conference regularly and urged the participants to

organize Milad in their homes as well.

He also said that special prayers should also be offered for progress and prosperity of the country.