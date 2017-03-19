Ties with Qatar to be further strengthened: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed strong brotherly relationship which would be further strengthened into sustained cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

The Prime Minister was talking to Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of Emir of State of Qatar and Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, former Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, who called on him here at PM House, a PM Office media wing press release said.

The Prime Minister expressed his good wishes for Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.