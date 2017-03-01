Three security force’s personnel injured in blast

QUETTA, March 1 (APP): At least three personnel of security forces sustained injuries in an explosion at Sariab Road area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of security forces, the blast occurred when security forces personnel were patrolling near Chakki Shahwani area.

The security personnel including Muhammad Javed, Qudratullah and Abdul Raouf were injured in the blast.

The injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.