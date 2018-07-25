Three security forces personnel among four embrace martyrdom in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Jul 25 (APP):Four people including three Security Forces personnel embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) when a military protection party, escorting the polling staff was targeted in martyrdom Balochistan near Pak-Iran border.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place when the military protection party while escorting polling staff of NA-271 from Buleda, Balochistan was ambushed at Dashtuk near Pak-Iran border last night.

The convey was ambushed near Zaman Mountain Range to disrupt polling process. Security

Forces foiled this attempt and ensured move of polling staff to the designated place.

During the exchange of fire three Security Forces personnel – Sepoy Imran aged 21 years from Dera Bugti, Sepoy Jahanzeb aged 25 years from Chakwal, Sepoy Akmal aged 23 years from Haripur and a polling staff school teacher Safi Ullah embraced martyrdom, while 14 other people including 10 Security Forces personnel and four civilians were injured.

The 10 seriously injured have been evacuated to Karachi, while four who sustained minor injuries evacuated to DHQ Turbat. Polling took place at the said station as planned.